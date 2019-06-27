Quantcast

Unions at Chuquicamata copper mine to vote again on Codelco offer

By Reuters

Reuters


SANTIAGO, June 27 (Reuters) - Unions at Chile's Chuquicamata mine said they will vote again Thursday on a contract offer from Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, amid growing hopes of ending a two-week strike that has docked output from the sprawling copper deposit.

The three main unions at Chuquicamata, which make up 80 percent of the workforce at the mine, had rejected Codelco's offer on Saturday, but asked the state miner for another chance to vote on the proposal this week.

"We will vote on the proposal...and let the majority decide," the unions told their workers in an internal communication.

Unions have said the new retirement perks are not enough. Many workers contend it still does not meet their demands for better healthcare coverage and equal treatment of new and current workers.

Chuquicamata, or "Chuqui," one of Codelco's key copper deposits, faces a challenge to maintain output as the open-pit mine undergoes a complex $5 billion-plus transformation into an underground shaft mine.

The overhaul has meant job cuts in some areas of the mine, making relations tense with workers.





