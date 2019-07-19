Union Pacific (UNP) Surges: Stock Moves 5.9% Higher

Union Pacific CorporationUNP was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 6% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This stock, which remained volatile and traded within the range of $164.55 -$175.15 in the past one-month time frame, witnessed a sharp increase yesterday.



The upmove came after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2019 results.



The company has seen nine negative estimate revisions in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved lower over the past few weeks, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.



Union Pacific currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Investors interested in the Transportation - Rail industry may consider Canadian Pacific Railway Limited CP , which has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



