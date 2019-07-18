Union Pacific Earnings: UNP Stock Chugs Higher on Q2 Beat

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Union Pacific earnings for the second quarter of the year have UNP stock pushing its way higher on Thursday.

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP ) starts off its second-quarter earnings report strong with earnings per share of $2.22. This is an increase over the company's earnings per share of $1.98 from the second quarter of 2018. It was also good news for UNP stock by beating out Wall Street's earnings per share estimate of $2.14 for the period.

The Union Pacific earnings report for the second quarter of 2019 has it bringing in net income of $1.57 billion. This is better than the company's net income of $1.51 billion reported during the same time last year.

Operating income reported in the Union Pacific earnings release for the second quarter of the year comes in at $2.26 billion. This is up from the company's operating income of $2.10 billion reported in the second quarter of the previous year.

Union Pacific earnings for the second quarter of 2019 also have revenue coming in at $5.60 billion. This is a drop from the railroad company's revenue of $5.67 billion reported in the same period of the year prior. It also misses analysts' revenue estimate of $5.63 billion for the quarter, but that wasn't enough to keep UNP stock down today.

"We delivered record second quarter financial results driven by exceptional operating performance, including an all-time best quarterly operating ratio of 59.6 percent," Lance Fritz, Chairman, President and CEO of Union Pacific, said in a statement .

UNP stock was up 4% as of Thursday afternoon and is up 19% year-to-date.

