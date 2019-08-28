Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

Union Pacific Corporation ( UNP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.97 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased UNP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10.23% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $157.47, the dividend yield is 2.46%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UNP was $157.47, representing a -12.78% decrease from the 52 week high of $180.54 and a 22.95% increase over the 52 week low of $128.08.

UNP is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Canadian National Railway Company ( CNI ) and CSX Corporation ( CSX ). UNP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.42. Zacks Investment Research reports UNP's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 13.54%, compared to an industry average of 5.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UNP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to UNP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have UNP as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust ( IYT )

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial ( XLI )

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF ( PKW )

Vanguard Industrials ETF ( VIS )

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF ( FIDU ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PKW with an decrease of -2.55% over the last 100 days. IYT has the highest percent weighting of UNP at 9.98%.