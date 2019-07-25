Union Bankshares, Inc. (UNB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 26, 2019

Union Bankshares, Inc. ( UNB ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 26, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.31 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 08, 2019. Shareholders who purchased UNB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that UNB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $34.66, the dividend yield is 3.58%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UNB was $34.66, representing a -35.81% decrease from the 52 week high of $54 and a 17.41% increase over the 52 week low of $29.52.

UNB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). UNB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.57.

