Unilever PLC (UL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 08, 2019

Unilever PLC ( UL ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 08, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.454 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 11, 2019. Shareholders who purchased UL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -1.09% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $58.9, the dividend yield is 3.08%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UL was $58.9, representing a -8.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $64.10 and a 15.94% increase over the 52 week low of $50.80.

UL is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Procter & Gamble Company ( PG ) and Unilever NV ( UN ). Zacks Investment Research reports UL's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 1.32%, compared to an industry average of .5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.