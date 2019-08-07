Unilever NV (UN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 08, 2019

Unilever NV ( UN ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 08, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.39 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 11, 2019. Shareholders who purchased UN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -1.02% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $56.69, the dividend yield is 2.75%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UN was $56.69, representing a -9.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $62.41 and a 8.85% increase over the 52 week low of $52.08.

UN is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Procter & Gamble Company ( PG ) and Unilever PLC ( UL ). Zacks Investment Research reports UN's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 1.44%, compared to an industry average of .5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.