UniFirst (UNF) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, UniFirst (UNF) closed at $197.45, marking a +1.36% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.66%. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.38%.

Coming into today, shares of the uniform provider had lost 1.59% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector lost 8.63%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.01%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from UNF as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. In tha t report , analysts expect UNF to post earnings of $1.96 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 4.85%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $477.89 million, up 10.1% from the prior-year quarter.

UNF's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.58 per share and revenue of $1.81 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +15.17% and +6.56%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for UNF. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. UNF is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that UNF has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.7 right now. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.7.

The Uniform and Related industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 208, which puts it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.