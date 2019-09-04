Unifirst Corporation (UNF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 05, 2019

Unifirst Corporation ( UNF ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 05, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.112 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 27, 2019. Shareholders who purchased UNF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that UNF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $193.27, the dividend yield is .23%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UNF was $193.27, representing a -5.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $205.22 and a 46% increase over the 52 week low of $132.38.

UNF is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Johnson Controls International plc ( JCI ) and TAL Education Group ( TAL ). UNF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.74. Zacks Investment Research reports UNF's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 2.82%, compared to an industry average of -5.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UNF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to UNF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have UNF as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF ( PSCI )

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF ( CSA )

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF ( CSF ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCI with an decrease of -3.12% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of UNF at 2.34%.