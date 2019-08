Reuters





NEW YORK, Aug 9 (IFR) - Financial firm Unifin Financiera raised US$200m last week when it issued a three-year bond in a privately placed transaction, according to sources.

The note, which matures on August 12 2022, was priced at par to yield 7% and was led by Barclays, Santander and Scotiabank.

The Mexican financial was last in the market earlier this summer, raising US$450m through an 8.375% 2028 bond in July.

Unifin is rated BB/BB by S&P and Fitch.