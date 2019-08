Reuters





MILAN, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest bank by assets UniCredit on Wednesday cut its revenue target for 2019, citing expectations that interest rates will remain low, though it confirmed its net profit and dividend goals.

UniCredit reported a net profit of 1.9 billion euros in the second quarter of the year, thanks to the sale of its stake in online broker Fineco, which it executed in two stages.

The revenue target for the year was lowered to 18.7 billion euros from 19 billion euros, a figure which was restated to take into account the sale of Fineco.