Unicredit looks for adviser to review corporate structure

ROME, July 9 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest bank by assets UniCredit is looking to hire an adviser to review its corporate structure to strengthen its European profile and improve funding conditions, a source familiar with the matter said.

Italy's top bank had announced a number of measures it planned to adopt as it works on a new business plan to be unveiled in December.

