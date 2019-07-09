Quantcast

Unicredit looks for adviser to review corporate structure

By Reuters

Reuters


ROME, July 9 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest bank by assets UniCredit is looking to hire an adviser to review its corporate structure to strengthen its European profile and improve funding conditions, a source familiar with the matter said.

Italy's top bank had announced a number of measures it planned to adopt as it works on a new business plan to be unveiled in December.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

ROME, July 9 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest bank by assets UniCredit is looking to hire an adviser to review its corporate structure to strengthen its European profile and improve funding conditions, a source familiar with the matter said.

Italy's top bank had announced a number of measures it planned to adopt as it works on a new business plan to be unveiled in December.





This article appears in: Stocks , Fundamental Analysis , World Markets , Economy , Banking and Loans


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar