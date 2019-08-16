Quantcast

Under eye of 'fascist' government, Zimbabwe opposition scraps Harare protest

By Reuters

Reuters

Zimbabwe police fire tear gas, beat up MDC supporters defying protest ban


HARARE, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Zimbabwean police fired tear gas and beat up more than a 100 opposition supporters with batons on Friday after they defied a protest ban in central Harare, witnesses said.

The group, singing and chanting, quickly re-emerged at a main square, where protesters were set to assemble and were again cleared by baton-wielding police.

