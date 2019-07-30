Under Armour & BYND Sink, An Apple Earnings Preview & Why SAM Stock Looks Strong | Free Lunch

On today's new episode of Free Lunch here at Zacks, which is back by popular demand, Associate Stock Strategist Ben Rains dives into everything from Under Armour's UAA Q2 earnings release to what to expect from Apple AAPL after the closing bell Tuesday.

Under Armour posted a narrower-than-expected second-quarter loss, yet its stock fell on North American weakness. Beyond Meat BYND , which has crushed Uber UBER and Lyft LYFT since going public, saw its shares tumble despite a massive jump in revenue. Capital One COF stock also fell on data breach news.

Meanwhile, Chinese and U.S. negotiators resumed trade talks Tuesday. But a meaningful deal seems far away as President Trump took to Twitter to voice his thoughts on China. Aside from Trump and China, Wall Street looks to the start of the Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting for rate cut updates.

On top of that, some positive U.S. economic indicators were released Tuesday morning that pointed to strong consumer sentiment. And all eyes will be on Apple when i t report s its Q3 fiscal 2019 financial results after the closing bell. The iPhone giant has faced a downturn, but the firm's estimates show some signs of life.

The episode then closes out with a look at a new Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock, as it will every Tuesday and Thursday. Today, we discussed why The Boston Beer Company SAM appears so strong following its impressive Q2 results last week.

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks



