U.N. says war in Yemen is "eminently resolvable"

By Reuters

Reuters


GENEVA, July 23 (Reuters) - The war in Yemen can be stopped because the warring sides and the international political consensus support a U.N. peace deal brokered in Stockholm last December, U.N. envoy Martin Griffiths said on Tuesday.

"I believe that this war in Yemen is eminently resolvable," Griffiths told reporters in Geneva. "Both parties continue to insist that they want a political solution and the military solution is not available, they remain committed to the Stockholm agreement in all its different aspects."

