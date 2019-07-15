U.N. calls for hundreds of millions in more aid to fight Ebola

Reuters





GENEVA, July 15 (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo's Ebola outbreak could last much longer and cost far more in money and lives unless U.N. member states inject hundreds of millions of dollars now, U.N. humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock told Reuters on Monday.

Speaking before a meeting in Geneva to raise funds for the response to Congo's worst recorded Ebola outbreak, Lowcock also called on U.N. member states to help end violence in the area.

