Quantcast

U.N. calls for hundreds of millions in more aid to fight Ebola

By Reuters

Reuters


GENEVA, July 15 (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo's Ebola outbreak could last much longer and cost far more in money and lives unless U.N. member states inject hundreds of millions of dollars now, U.N. humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock told Reuters on Monday.

Speaking before a meeting in Geneva to raise funds for the response to Congo's worst recorded Ebola outbreak, Lowcock also called on U.N. member states to help end violence in the area.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

GENEVA, July 15 (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo's Ebola outbreak could last much longer and cost far more in money and lives unless U.N. member states inject hundreds of millions of dollars now, U.N. humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock told Reuters on Monday.

Speaking before a meeting in Geneva to raise funds for the response to Congo's worst recorded Ebola outbreak, Lowcock also called on U.N. member states to help end violence in the area.





This article appears in: Stocks , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar