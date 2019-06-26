Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Umpqua Holdings Corporation ( UMPQ ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased UMPQ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that UMPQ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.3, the dividend yield is 5.15%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UMPQ was $16.3, representing a -30.84% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.57 and a 8.05% increase over the 52 week low of $15.09.

UMPQ is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc ( HSBC ) and E*TRADE Financial Corporation ( ETFC ). UMPQ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.42. Zacks Investment Research reports UMPQ's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 6.34%, compared to an industry average of 7.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UMPQ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.