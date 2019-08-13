UMH Properties, Inc. (UMH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

UMH Properties, Inc. ( UMH ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased UMH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 25th quarter that UMH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.39, the dividend yield is 5.81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UMH was $12.39, representing a -25.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.69 and a 11.22% increase over the 52 week low of $11.14.

UMH is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). UMH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.18. Zacks Investment Research reports UMH's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -7.66%, compared to an industry average of -.4%.

