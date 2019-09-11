UMB Financial (UMBF) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of UMB Financial Corp (Symbol: UMBF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $65.19, changing hands as high as $65.58 per share. UMB Financial Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UMBF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, UMBF's low point in its 52 week range is $57 per share, with $75.07 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $65.16.
