Ultra-Long Bonds Look Like A Solution But Are Just Another Symptom of the Real Problem

One of the most common mistakes among investors, businesses and consumers is the assumption that whatever conditions prevail at any given moment will persist forever. That belief is largely responsible for the fact you and me, the public, tend on average to buy stocks high when things look good and sell low when they don’t.

The same thinking also leads to corporations expanding just before markets shrink, then cutting just before they expand again, and consumers taking on debt just before a downturn. It is a problem in all three of those scenarios, but when it is done by a government, as reports yesterday suggested is the case right now, it is potentially disastrous.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said that ultra-long government bonds, of fifty to a hundred years duration, are under “serious consideration.”

In the partisan world in which we live, I guess I have to make it clear that this is not just a Trump administration thing. Consideration of ultra-long bonds started in 2009, under President Obama, so is presumably one of the few bipartisan ideas in D.C.

It is proof positive, however, that “bipartisan” doesn’t mean wise or sensible.

Things that benefit the short-term interests of politicians but are bad ideas for the country are often popular with both parties. Running up massive debt by increasing spending, whether that spending is on military hardware or social programs, while simultaneously cutting taxes, is a tempting proposition for politicians of all stripes.

Not only does it buy instant popularity, it also has the added “advantage” of being a ticking timebomb to hand over to the other side when they take power. Management of the largest economy in the world thus becomes like a giant game of hot potato, and if the other side is left with the debt when the music stops, you win. The problem is that the country loses whoever ends up dealing with the issue.

When interest rates are at historic lows it seems to make sense for individuals to borrow money for as long a period as possible at low fixed rates, but government debt is not household debt. People usually borrow long term for specific things, and with an end date to their indebtedness -- things like mortgages and car loans.

Government debt is more like a credit card. It is revolving, and never-ending. If your credit card bills keep growing, at some point the banks will close your accounts and that is true for government debt too, with the market acting as the banker.

When that time comes for a household, the only choices are to adjust their spending, increase their income, or declare bankruptcy. Governments have another option; they can just print the money to repay the loans. As most people are aware, however, that rarely if ever ends well. So, government debt gets constantly refinanced, which is fine at two percent, but when rates rise, and they will at some point, it can rapidly become a problem.

The root cause of all this is not the proposed long-term debt. It is the decades long inability, or rather unwillingness, of successive congresses and administrations to either reduce the existing deficits and debt or increase taxes to cover spending, even in good economic times.

Both sides talk a good book while in opposition, but once in power the prevailing attitude has been that, as Dick Cheney once famously put it, deficits don’t matter.

But they do, or rather will at some point.

One of the arguments put forward by Mnuchin in the interview was that not only would ultra-long bonds reduce the short-term the refinancing demands of the government, but they would also provide a reliable, predictable revenue stream for pension funds and the like.

That, however, ignores the effects of inflation, something that is likely to increase massively when the time comes to print your way out of the problem. Any hint of an increase in inflation would put upward pressure on rates all along the curve and demand for fifty-plus year bonds would quickly dry up.

What seemed like a “clever” solution to massive debt would then quickly be revealed to be exactly what it is: a huge liability.

The position of U.S. Treasuries as the benchmark “safe” investment in international finance is based on the fact that they are backed by the government’s ability to tax the world’s largest economy. That is indeed remarkable capital, so long as the economy is big enough to bear the burden. There is some evidence, however, that that is not necessarily true any longer.

For a long time now in American politics, both Democrats and Republicans have acted alike. They have been fiscal hawks in opposition, and drunken sailors in power. That has resulted in debt of around $22.5 trillion and rising.

More worryingly, that equates to around 106% of GDP, versus a post-war average of 61.7% the highest percentage since 1946. That spike was caused by World War 2, and was, as you can see from the chart, repaid during the subsequent boom.

Now, however, rather than face up to the problem, we are looking at a way of passing the buck, handing the crisis to our children and grandchildren. That is bad when we do it in thirty-year terms, but to extend that to fifty or one-hundred-year indebtedness would be folly in the extreme.

In a democratic society, the ultimate responsibility for that lies with the people, and every investor should let it be known to their elected representatives that this is a bad idea.