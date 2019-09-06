Reuters

UK's Tate & Lyle to hike prices of some products in N.America



Sept 6 Reuters - British food ingredients maker Tate & Lyle Plc on Friday it would increase price at its food and beverage unit in North America from Oct.1, blaming a rise in production costs (graphic).

The company, which traces its roots back to a sugar business in 1859, said it would raise the prices of its specialty food starches, fibres, specialty and high intensity sweeteners among others by 12%.

Tate & Lyle in May forecast broadly flat to low-single digit growth in earnings per share for 2020, with progress limited by lower profit from sucralose products and market challenges in primary products consisting of high-volume sweeteners, industrial starches and fermentation products.