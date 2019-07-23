Quantcast

UK's SFO probes De La Rue over 'suspected corruption' in South Sudan

By Reuters

July 23 (Reuters) - The UK's Serious Fraud Office has opened an investigation into British banknote and passport printer De La Rue over "suspected corruption" in its business in South Sudan, sending shares to a 16-year low.

"Given the early stage of these matters, it is not possible to predict reliably what effect their outcome may have on De La Rue," the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

De La Rue said it intends to cooperate with the SFO in its investigation.

Shares in the company fell as much as 17.4% to 246 pence at 1311 GMT, hitting their lowest since July 2003.





