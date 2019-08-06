Quantcast

UK's Raab says Brexit will allow Britain to work even more closely with Canada

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Tuesday that he was confident that Brexit would allow Britain and Canada to work even more closely together.

"If you read anything about Brexit being evidence of the U.K. turning inwards or walking away from our global role, please don't buy it," Raab told Toronto's Globe and Mail newspaper as he began a three-day visit to Canada, Washington and Mexico.

"I hope we reach a Brexit deal with our European neighbours. But be in no doubt that Brexit will happen on Oct. 31, whatever the circumstances."





