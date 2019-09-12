UK's Morrisons says talk of firm as takeover target "pure speculation"

Reuters





LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Talk that Morrisons , Britain's No. 4 grocer, could be subject to a takeover bid is "pure speculation", its chief executive David Potts said on Thursday.

Industry analysts have suggested that Morrisons could be a candidate for a potential takeover, possibly from an overseas private equity firm, given the weakness of the pound making deals cheaper and the group's 27% share price fall over the last year.

