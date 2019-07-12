Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 2-UK's main index sees 7th straight day of losses, BoE comments lift midcaps



* FTSE 100 down 0.1%, FTSE 250 rises 0.6%

* Pharma stocks down again after U.S. withdraws rebate rule

* Thomas Cook slumps after talks of a 750 mln stg bailout

By Shashwat Awasthi and Muvija M

July 12 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 saw its seventh day inthe red on Friday, its longest losing streak since 2015, ledlower by losses in pharmaceuticals after the U.S. White Housescrapped a rebate rule, while the midcap bourse jumped onprospects of lower interest rates.

The UK's blue-chip index .FTSE edged 0.1% lower aftertrading in positive territory for most of the session as itsmore internationally-exposed constituents such as miners climbedon hopes of an interest rate cut by the U.S Federal Reserve.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC , however, saw a 0.6% rise as aBank of England official said that the BoE might need to cutinterest rates almost to zero after a no-deal Brexit. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24D2HQ

The BoE comments helped cap losses on the main index as wellwith blue-chip housebuilders Persimmon PSN.L and Barratt BDEV.L rising on rate cut hopes.

Pharmaceutical heavyweights AstraZenecaAZN.L andGlaxoSmithKline GSK.L were among the biggest drags on the mainindex, tracking shares in their U.S. peers after the Trumpadministration pulled the rebate rule. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24C2S7

Exporter stocks such as spirits company DiageoDGE alsoweakened along with the dollar, which has been pressured bygrowing bets that the Fed would cut interest rates at a policymeeting later this month. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24D3J8

Among small caps, Thomas CookTCG.L plummeted nearly 60%to an all-time low after it proposed a bailout that would handcontrol of its packaged-tour business to largest shareholderFosun Tourism 1992.HK and would significantly dilute stakes ofexisting shareholders. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24D03A

The world's oldest tour operator has been battling fadingdemand for packaged holidays and high debt, and traders saidshares were being hammered as investors had been hoping Fosunwould buy out the entire company.

Markets.com analyst Neil Wilson said several questions abouthow the refinancing deal would impact a proposed sale of theairline business also remained.

HiscoxHSX.L ended the day with a 2.1% drop, after havingfallen as much as 6% after the insurer warned of continueddeterioration in the market. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24D1RS

Among big risers on the midcap index was cybersecurity firmSophos Group SOPH.L , which jumped 5.4% after reporting higherfirst-quarter adjusted earnings and revenue on subscriptiongrowth. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24D20J

Small-cap Lookers LOOK.L , whose shares have almost halvedin value this year as the car dealership chain battles weakercar demand in Britain, dropped another 8% after it warned onannual profit. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24D1E3 (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi and Muvija M in BengaluruAdditional reporting by Shariq KhanEditing by Bernard Orr and Frances Kerry) ((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 2233403; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3403; Reuters Messaging:shashwat.awasthi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

(( For related prices, Reuters users may click on - * UK stock report .L FTSE index: 0#.FTS6 techMARK 100 index: .FTT1X FTSE futures: 0#FFI: Gilt futures: 0#FLG: Smallcap index: .FTSC FTSE 250 index: .FTMC FTSE 350 index: .FTLC Market digest: .AD.L Top 10 by vol: .AV.L Top price gainers: .NG.L Top % gainers: .PG.L Top price losers: .NL.L Top % losers: .PL.L

* For related news, click on - * UK hot stocks: [HOT and GB] Wall Street: .N Gilts report: GB/ Euro bond report GVD/EUR Pan European stock report: .EUTokyo stocks: .T HK stocks: .HK Sterling report: GBP/ Dollar report: USD/

* For company prices, click on - * Company directory: UKEQ By sector: FTAX

* For pan-European market data, click on - * European Equities speed guide................ EUR/EQUITY FTSE Eurotop 300 index........................... .FTEU3 DJ STOXX index................................... .STOXX Top 10 STOXX sectors........................ .PGL.STOXXS Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors................... .PGL.STOXXES Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors.................. .PGL.FTEU3S Top 25 European pct gainers.................... .PG.PEUR Top 25 European pct losers..................... .PL.PEUR ))