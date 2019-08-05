Quantcast

UK's Labour calls for investigation into finance minister Javid over Deutsche role

By Reuters

Reuters


LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Britain's opposition Labour Party on Monday called for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to investigate his finance minister Sajid Javid's role in financial misconduct during his previous career in finance before entering politics.

Labour's finance spokesman John McDonnell said he had written to Johnson to reconsider Javid's fitness for the job and should look into three areas of concern relating to the minister's 18-year finance career during which time he worked for Deutsche Bank.

These were Deutsche's activities in the run-up to the global financial crisis while Javid was working at the bank and Javid's relationship to the trading of risky collateralised debt obligations while at Deutsche.

There was no immediate comment from Javid's team or from Deutsche.





This article appears in: Stocks , Banking and Loans , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar