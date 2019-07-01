Quantcast

UK's Johnson says impact of no-deal Brexit would be very, very small

By Reuters

Reuters


LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - Boris Johnson, the favourite to become Britain's next prime minister, said on Monday the impact of leaving the European Union without a deal would be "very, very small", and added that he had a very carefully costed programme of spending plans.

"There is as you know about 26 billion quids (pounds) worth of headroom. The money is there," Johnson told reporters when asked about his spending proposals.

"We also think there is room to make some sensible tax cuts as well and we will be doing that too."

Johnson also said there needed to be decent pay in a properly-funded public sector.

($1 = 0.7909 pounds)





This article appears in: Stocks , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar