UK's Johnson says Huawei must not jeopardise intelligence-sharing

By Reuters

Reuters


EXETER, England, June 28 (Reuters) - Boris Johnson, the front-runner to be Britain's next prime minister, said Britain should not allow its relationship with Chinese networks firm Huawei to jeopardise intelligence-sharing with allies including the United States.

"We should not be doing anything that will deter cooperation with our most valuable intelligence partners, the Five Eyes," Johnson said on Friday when asked about Huawei at a campaign event.

Huawei, the world's biggest telecommunications equipment maker and No.2 smartphone maker, denies U.S. allegations that its products pose a security threat.





