UK's Javid says he will spend more on services, but keep budget rules

By Reuters

Reuters


LONDON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - New British finance minister Sajid Javid said on Tuesday he will announce an increase in public spending on health, education and the police on Sept. 4, but he will stick with the budget rules drawn up by his predecessor.

"It's vital that we continue to live within our means as a country," Javid said in an article for the Daily Telegraph newspaper. "So I can confirm that next week's spending round will be delivered within the current fiscal rules."

