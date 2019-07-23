Quantcast

UK's IQE sees sales hit from U.S.-China trade war

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


July 23 (Reuters) - Britain'sIQE Plc said on Tuesday its sales had been hit by the trade war between Beijing and Washington, while reporting a handful of new deals with Asian customers that would give it access to new supply chains and provide "significant" volumes.

IQE, which makes semiconductor wafers for chips used in Apple Inc products among others, had warned last month that 2019 revenue would miss forecasts, blaming a bigger-than-expected hit on the industry's supply chain from U.S. restrictions on China'sHuawei .

The United States restricted Huawei from buying U.S. goods in May, saying the firm's equipment could be used by Beijing for spying. The move ratcheted up trade tensions between the world's two largest economies.

"This has had an impact on sales volumes for IQE's products, as global customers adjust to these new supply chain situations and IQE becomes qualified in these new supply chains," the company said.

IQE, which has also been hit by a global slowdown in demand, said it had got orders from a major customer in Asia for new Asia-centric supply chains, for a type of transistor.

The company also won additional orders from a second Asian customer, specifically addressing increased demand from original equipment manufacturers, while its Singapore operation won a new Asian customer for transistors used in wireless devices and networks.





This article appears in: Stocks , Politics
Referenced Symbols: AAPL ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar