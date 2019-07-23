UK's Huawei review amounts to an endorsement

Reuters





By Liam Proud

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist.)

LONDON, July 23 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Just in case Boris Johnson's in tray wasn't full enough, the probable next UK prime minister can now add "call Huawei back" to the pile. A report released late on Monday by Britain's digital ministry amounts to an endorsement of the controversial Chinese telecom supplier, even though American and British hawks want to ban its equipment. Johnson will have to either ignore the findings or irk Washington.

Still, by making his decision contingent on U.S. policy, Wright is effectively conceding that it is largely political. If the security arguments advanced by hawks were strong enough - like the risk of "backdoors" inserted at the behest of Chinese intelligence agencies - then American trade moves shouldn't matter.

Instead, the review is fairly sanguine on such risks. The report notes that built-in snooping tools for Chinese spies are an odd fixation: Adversaries would find the technique a high-risk, difficult to implement and relatively ineffective form of spying. In addition, about 90% of the significant security incidents reported to watchdog Ofcom in 2018 were attributed to system failures rather than hacks.

Then there are the other considerations. The review's authors seem concerned with over-concentration in the mobile-kit market, where Huawei, Nokia and Ericsson are dominant. The Shenzhen-based company last year generated almost 30% of its $105 billion revenue in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Removing a major player could leave fewer options and make networks less resilient.

That creates a conundrum for Johnson, who risks annoying hawks in Trump's administration if he follows the logic of Wright's report and allows Huawei to stay in the UK. America has threatened to cut off intelligence-sharing with allies using the company's equipment. Britain's outgoing government has left the issue on hold; Johnson will have to pick up the phone.

- Britain's government on July 22 released its review of security in the country's telecommunications supply chains, but delayed a decision on whether Chinese supplier Huawei Technologies could participate in building next-generation 5G mobile networks.

- Digital Minister Jeremy Wright said he needed a clearer picture of the impact of a U.S. decision to put Huawei on a trade blacklist in May: "These measures could have a potential impact on the future availability and reliability of Huawei's products, together with other market impacts, and so are relevant considerations in determining Huawei's involvement in the network."

- Huawei said in a statement: "The evidence shows excluding Huawei would cost the UK economy 7 billion pounds and result in more expensive 5G networks, raising prices for anyone with a mobile device."

