UK's Hammond says fears impact of worst case no deal Brexit

By Reuters

Reuters


CHANTILLY, France, July 18 (Reuters) - British Finance Minister Philip Hammond said that he feared the consequences on the economy and the public finances of a worst case no deal departure from the European Union as analysed in a fiscal risk report out on Thursday.

Hammond said that the report from Britain'sOffice for Budget Responsibility (OBR) showed that even in the most benign version of a no deal EU exit there would be "a very significant hit to the UK economy".

Speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of a G7 finance ministers meeting in France, he said that the OBR was clear that in a less benign version of a no deal scenario, the hit to the economy would be much harder, causing a much deeper recession.





