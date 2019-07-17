UK's fiscal watchdog to warn of recession in 2020 in case of 'no-deal' Brexit -The Times

Reuters





July 17 (Reuters) - Britain's fiscal watchdog is expected to say on Thursday that Britain's economy will fall into a recession next year and that its economy will be 3% smaller in the event of a "no-deal" Brexit, The Times newspaper reported.

The Office for Budget Responsibility's OBR five-year forecast predicts that growth will contract in 2020 as the UK economy officially enters into a recession, the newspaper on Wednesday (graphic).

The OBR on Thursday will lay out and analyse risks to the medium-term outlook for Britain's public finances, and has said it will model a fiscal "stress test" on the economy.

In April, the IMF warned that Britain would suffer economic damage equivalent to the loss of at least 2-3 years of normal growth between now and the end of 2021 if it leaves the European Union without an exit deal.

The IMF said that even in a relatively orderly no-deal Brexit scenario -- with no delays at borders and minimal financial market turmoil -- the economy would grow 3.5% less by the end of 2021 than it would under a smoother Brexit.