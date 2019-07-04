Quantcast

UK's competition watchdog raps Barclays over treatment of small businesses

By Reuters

Reuters


By Noor Zainab Hussain and Shashwat Awasthi

July 4 (Reuters) - Britain's competition watchdog said it has directed Barclays Plc to improve the way its treats small businesses after the bank broke the rules by forcing some to open current accounts to access other services like loans.

The rules were designed to make it easier for small businesses to switch bank accounts and access particular financial products.

"We've been working closely with the CMA and have corrected a mistake we made which affected a small number of business customers. We've taken steps to ensure that this does not happen again," a Barclays spokesperson said in an email.

Barclays will pay about 2,000 pounds ($2,515.00) in total compensation across affected business premium account holders to reimburse them for payments they should not have had to make, the CMA said.

The CMA also said it had asked Barclays to appoint an independent body to audit the bank's compliance with rules on the treatment of business customers.

Eight banks including AIB, Bank of Ireland, Barclays, Clydesdale , HSBC , Lloyds , Danske Bank and RBS are prohibited from bundling products.

"The Undertakings are clear that banks must not force small businesses to have current accounts with them, as part of a practice known as bundling," CMA Senior Director Adam Land said.

Lenders approved more than 290,000 loans and overdrafts to SMEs across Britain and Nothern Ireland in 2018, offering aggregate borrowing facilities worth 28 billion pounds, UK Finance said.

The CMA said the law prevents it from imposing fines for breaches of either orders or undertakings.

($1 = 0.7952 pounds)





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Economy , Politics , Banking and Loans , Technology


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar