UK's competition watchdog raps Barclays over SME banking practices

July 4 (Reuters) - Britain's competition watchdog said it had asked Barclays Plc to improve the way its treats small businesses after the bank broke rules designed to protect them.

The Competition and Markets Authority CMA the move came after Barclays told the CMA that it had not complied with rules designed to make it easier for small businesses to switch bank accountsand access particular financial products (graphic).

Barclays did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The CMA also said it had asked Barclays appoint an independent body to audit the bank's compliance with rules on the treatment of business customers.

CMA said Barclays had taken steps to fix the problem, including allowing affected customers to transfer funds to and from other banks, and by changing their terms and conditions.

