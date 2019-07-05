UK's competition watchdog asks Amazon and Deliveroo to pause integration

Reuters





July 5 (Reuters) - Britain's competition watchdog served Amazon and Deliveroo an initial enforcement order in a bid to pause the e-commerce giant's stake purchase in the online food delivery company.

Amazon a stake in Deliveroo in May, leading a $575 million fundraising to pit itself against Uber Eats in the global race to dominate the market for takeaway meals

An initial enforcement order is put in place to prevent the businesses from integrating after a possible merger, while the watchdog decides if it needs to launch an investigation.