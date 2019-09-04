Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 2-UK-focussed stocks catch Brexit breather; Hong Kong hopes boost FTSE



* FTSE 100 up 0.6%, FTSE 250 up 0.8%

* Brexit relief spurs appetite for equities

* Financials boost main bourse

* Homebuilder Barratt falls after results (Adds news items, analyst comments, updates to closing prices)

By Muvija M and Shashwat Awasthi

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Domestically-focussed British stocksadvanced on Wednesday after parliament succeeded in taking stepstoward averting a no-deal Brexit, while Asia-facing banks gainedon hopes that protests in Hong Kong would end, leading the FTSE100 higher.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC , which generates half of itsincome from the UK, climbed 0.8% as sterling also firmed afterBritish lawmakers seized control of the parliamentary agenda totry to block a no-deal divorce from the European Union.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE rose 0.6% with Prudential PRU.L ,Standard CharteredSTAN.L and HSBCHSBA.L up between 1.8%and 3.6% and luxury brand Burberry BRBY.L 1.7% higher, afterHong Kong withdrew an extradition bill that had triggered monthsof protests.

Upbeat sentiment was driven by parliamentary proceedingslate on Tuesday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson lost his workingmajority and was defeated by lawmakers opposed to a no-dealBrexit, who now hope to pass a bill that will seek to stop thecountry from leaving the EU on Oct. 31 without transitionalarrangements.

Both UK indexes gained despite Johnson demanding a snapelection for Oct. 15 and even managed to shrug off the latestpurchasing managers' index (PMI) data showing that Britain'sBrexit-battered economy ran the risk of sliding into its firstrecession since the financial crisis. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25V2GM

"Recent developments, while not altogether unexpected, haveslightly reopened the second referendum door if a new electionsees the Conservatives under-perform," said Craig Erlam, seniormarket analyst at Oanda.

"There's surely a few more twists and turns to come thisweek."

A handful of news-driven moves saw Barratt BDEV.L ,Britain's biggest housebuilder, slip 3.6% after it warned volumegrowth would be towards the lower end of its target range in thecurrent year. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25V1HR

Digital services company Kainos KNOS.L tumbled 11.7% tothe bottom of the FTSE 250 after it flagged caution inpublic-sector spending in Britain against the backdrop ofBrexit.

DunelmDNLM.L handed back its earlier gains and droppedmore than 9% as investors took note of the homewares retailer'scautious outlook over upbeat results. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25V1I0

Among smaller stocks, specialist pension provider Just GroupJUSTJ.L slumped 8.2% after half-year results, while retailerQUIZ Plc QUIZ.L skidded 8.4% after it said the number ofshoppers coming into its fast-fashion stores had fallen thisyear. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25V1O1urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25V1KZ

Meanwhile, Marks & SpencerMKS.L , which has dipped thisweek ahead of its possible relegation from the FTSE 100, added3.4%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25U541

