Reuters





PARIS, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Britain would still have to honour all its financial obligations made during its membership of the European Union even if a 'no-deal' Brexit occurred, said EU Economics Commissioner Pierre Moscovici on Tuesday.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that if Britain leaves without a deal, it will no longer legally owe the 39 billion pound ($47.9 billion) divorce bill agreed by his predecessor.

However, Moscovici said this was not the case.

"There is no room for discussion on this," he added.

($1 = 0.8145 pounds)