Quantcast

UK urgently considering next steps after Iran breaches nuclear deal -PM May's spokesman

By Reuters

Reuters


LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - Britain said on Monday it was urgently considering its next steps with its partners under the terms of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, after Iran said it had amassed more low-enriched uranium than permitted under the agreement.

Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said Iran's announcement was "extremely concerning" and Britain would keep working with its partners to keep the deal in place.

"We have been consistently clear that our commitment to the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) depends on Iran complying in full with the terms of the deal and we urge them to reverse this step," the spokesman told reporters.





This article appears in: Stocks , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar