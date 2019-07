Reuters





July 29 (Reuters) - Britain's trade minister Liz Truss has said the National Health Service (NHS) would not be put up for sale, as she prepares to discuss a free-trade deal with the U.S. in the next few weeks.

"My main priority now will be agreeing a free-trade deal with the U.S., building on the successful phone call between the Prime Minister and President Trump," she wrote in a Telegraph column late on Sunday.

"I want to make it clear that that will never mean putting our NHS up for sale," she wrote.