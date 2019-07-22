Quantcast

UK to scrutinise takeover of satellite firm Inmarsat

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - Britain said on Monday it would scrutinise the acquisition of satellite communications firm Inmarsat by a private equity-led consortium to examine any potential impact on national security.

Inmarsat, which provides communications to shipping, aircraft, military forces and other groups worldwide, agreed in March to be acquired for $3.4 billion in cash by a consortium comprising Apax, Warburg Pincus , Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan.

The British government said the Competition and Markets Authority would examine the competition and national security aspects of the deal, and would submit a report to the relevant minister by Sept. 17.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar