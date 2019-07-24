Quantcast

UK Supreme Court to hear Nigerians' case for pursuing Shell spill claim in England

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


ABUJA, July 24 (Reuters) - The Supreme Court in London will hear an appeal by Nigerian farmers and fishermen to pursue claims in England against oil major Shell over oil spills in the Niger Delta, lawyers for the two affected communities said on Wednesday.

The decision to hear the appeal re-opens the possibility for British multinationals to be held liable at home for their subsidiaries' actions abroad. It comes after a setback in February last year when a London court ruled that the claim could not be pursued in England.

"The decision will allow the two communities from Bille and Ogale in the Niger Delta to appeal to the UK's highest court, having suffered from decades of pollution from Shell's pipelines," Leigh Day, the law firm representing the communities, said in a statement.

"We maintain that claims by Nigerian communities against a Nigerian company about events in Nigeria, should be heard in Nigeria and not the UK," said an SPDC spokeswoman.

SPDC maintains the spills are chiefly due to oil theft, sabotage and illegal refining.

But the communities maintain they cannot seek redress locally.

"The English courts are our only hope because we cannot get justice in Nigeria," said King Okpabi, the ruler of the Ogale community, in Wednesday's statement.

Ruling on a similar case in April, London'sSupreme Court decided that Zambian villagers had the right to sue India-listed mining company Vedanta in England.





This article appears in: Politics , World Markets , Stocks


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar