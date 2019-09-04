UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday, Sept 4

Shutterstock photo





Sept 4 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is expected to open 16points higher at 7,284on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.

* BHP: Several BHP GroupBHPB.L shareholders, including the Church ofEngland pension fund, are recommending the company suspend its membership inindustry groups that advocate for policies inconsistent with the Paris climatechange agreement. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25U16R

* SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell PlcRDSa.L restarted the coker at its225,300-barrel-per-day (bpd) Norco, Louisiana, refinery on Saturday, saidsources familiar with plant operations. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25U1L4

* DIAGEO: Scottish union Unite on Tuesday disclosed a series of strikeaction dates at some of Diageo Plc'sDGE.L plants after talks over pay raisefell through between the British beverage giant and two of its biggest Scottishunions. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25U3P9

* BREXIT: British finance minister Sajid Javid will announce increases inpublic spending on Wednesday, preparing the ground for a possible snap electioncall by Prime Minister Boris Johnson who is seeking a way to break resistance tohis Brexit plans. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25U39I

* BREXIT: The speaker of Britain'sHouse of Commons, John Bercow, approvedan emergency debate in parliament on Brexit put forward by a group of lawmakerswho are seeking to block leaving the EU without a deal. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nS8N23J01M

* GOLD: Gold held steady after rising 1% in the previous session, withprices hovering near a more than six-year high on heightened fears of a globalrecession following weak U.S. data, the prolonged Sino-U.S. trade spat andBrexit uncertainties. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25V0RG

* OIL: Oil prices recovered some ground after touching their lowest in closeto a month during the previous session on concerns that a weakening globaleconomy could depress demand. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25V0VC

* London-listed stocks most exposed to the British economy fell as investorsworried the country was heading for a chaotic no-deal exit from the EuropeanUnion or an early national election, while global growth concerns alsopersisted. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25U1YE

