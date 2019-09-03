UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday, Sept 3

Shutterstock photo





Sept 3 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 15points higher at 7,297on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.

* GLENCORE: Global mining and trading giant GlencoreGLEN.L has won adispute with Australia's Taxation Office after a judge found it had paid thecorrect amount of tax on purchases of copper concentrate from a mine that itowns in New South Wales state. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25U05D

* BREXIT: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will move to call an Oct. 14election if lawmakers block the option of leaving the European Union without adeal, a senior government source said on Monday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25T476

* BREXIT: British finance minister Sajid Javid told representatives of thecountry's financial services industry on Monday that the sector was a toppriority for him as the country prepares to leave the European Union, a personfamiliar with the discussions said. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25T3YX

* GOLD: Gold prices fell on the back of a firmer dollar, but fears of aglobal economic slowdown fuelled by an intensifying U.S.-China trade war keptprices near multi-year highs. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25U0OY

* OIL: Oil prices were mixed as the ongoing U.S.-China trade war cast a pallover markets, with soft South Korean data adding to concerns over emergingmarkets and a rise in OPEC output. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25U0FZ

* London's FTSE 100 surged 1% on Monday, shrugging off news of the latestU.S.-China trade tariffs, as exporter stocks firmed following a slide insterling on the prospect of an election against the backdrop of Brexit. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25T1UH

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: LIVE/

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

Restaurant Group Plc RTN.L Half Year Results

DS Smith Plc SMDS.L Trading Update

IQE Plc IQE.L HY Results

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial TimesPRESS/FT

> Other business headlines PRESS/GB (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru) ((shanima.a@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 6749 3167;))

This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics