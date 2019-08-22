UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday, Aug 22

Shutterstock photo





Aug 22 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen to opening 29points lower at 7,175on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.

* BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO: Four dominant e-cigarette makers including aunit of British American TobaccoBATS.L face a probe into the health impactsof their products, as the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee asked onWednesday about the firms' research and marketing practices. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25H1DE

* Britain and South Korea will sign a continuity Free Trade Agreement onThursday to allow businesses to keep trading freely after Brexit at the end ofOctober, the British government said. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25H4MM

* Major British employers gave average pay rises of 2.6% to staff in thethree months to July, the highest pace of increase in more than 10 years, datafrom industry consultants XpertHR showed on Thursday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25H4N3

* HSBC: HSBC Holdings PlcHSBA.L is considering a bid for Asian operationsbeing sold by Aviva PlcAV.L , according to a Bloomberg report. https://bloom.bg/33Z5IZkurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25H3DM

* EX-DIVS: Berkeley GroupBKGH.L , Carnival CCL.L ,CrodaInternational CRDA.L , Imperial BrandsIMB.L , London Stock ExchangeLSE.L ,Prudential PRU.L , Reckitt Benckiser RB.L and Schroders PlcSDR.L willtrade without entitlement to its latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming5.7 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations. L/XD

* London's FTSE 100 rose 1.1% on Wednesday as oil majors tracked gains incrude prices and exporters benefitted from a weaker pound, while markets waitedfor minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's July meeting for signs of furtherpolicy easing. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25H1IS

* GOLD: Gold prices were little changed on Thursday, holding above the key$1,500 an ounce level, as investors awaited the Federal Reserve chair's speechat a global central bankers' conclave for clues on future U.S. interest ratecuts. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25I15N

* OIL: Oil prices slipped on Thursday, paring earlier gains, weighed down bylingering worries about the global economy and bigger-than-expected builds inoil product inventories in the United States, the world's biggest oil consumer. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25I0JE

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: LIVE/

* UK CORPORATE DIARY: Antofagasta ANTO.L Half Year Earnings Release NMC Health NMC.L Half Year Earnings Release Playtech PTEC.L Half Year Earnings Release Premier Oil PMO.L Half Year Earnings Release Laura Ashley ALY.L Half Year Earnings Release

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial TimesPRESS/FT

> Other business headlines PRESS/GB (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru) ((shanima.a.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; +91 80 6749 3167;))