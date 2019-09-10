UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept.10

Shutterstock photo





Sept 10 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 9points lower at 7,227 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.

* LLOYDS-BARCLAYS: Lloyds LLOY.L and BarclaysBARC.L said on Monday asurge in late claims could see them pay out around $2 billion more each tosettle Britain's costliest consumer banking scandal, the mis-selling of paymentprotection insurance (PPI). urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N2600V5

* BREXIT: Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday he would not requestan extension to Brexit, hours after a law came into force demanding that hedelay Britain's departure from the European Union until 2020 unless he canstrike a divorce deal. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N26024Y

* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.6% on Monday at 7,235.81 points asthe pound ploughed ahead after unexpectedly robust economic data and as no-dealBrexit worries tempered, leaving internationally-focussed stocks in the dumps. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N2601QS

* UK CORPORATE DIARY: AshteadAHT.L Q1 Results 888 Holdings 888.LHY Results Bovis HomesBVS.L HY Results JD Sports JD.LHY Results Hilton Food GroupHFG.L HY Results Gulf Keystone Petroleum GKP.L HY Results

