UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 6



Sept 6 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is expected to openlower on Friday, with futures FFIc1 trading down 0.2% at 7253.

* BERKELEY: Housebuilder Berkeley Group PlcBKGH.L said market conditionsin London and the South East of England were robust, and pricing stable, in thefirst four months of its financial year against the backdrop of Brexit jitters.

* GREENE KING: Greene King PlcGNK.L said comparable sales at its pubsgrew 1.5% over the last seven weeks, as the company prepares for a proposed 4.6billion pound ($5.68 billion) takeover by Hong Kong's richest man Li Ka-Shing.

* ASHMORE: Emerging market fund manager Ashmore ASHM.L posted a 10% risein core profit for its financial year ending June 2019, helped by both inflowsand positive market performance, though the results were slightly below aconsensus forecast.

* SHELL, BP: Think-tank Carbon Tracker said in a report that investmentplans by Royal Dutch ShellRDSa.L , BP BP.L and ExxonMobilXOM.N , amongothers, will not be compatible with the 2015 Paris Agreement, which aims tolimit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

* SHELL: Exxon MobilXOM.N has agreed to sell its Norwegian oil and gasassets, which comprises minority stakes in more than 20 fields, operated bylocal producer EquinorEQNR.OL and Anglo-Dutch oil major Royal Dutch Shell,for up to $4 billion.

* BREXIT: Number of workers hired for permanent jobs through recruitmentagencies in Britain fell at the fastest pace in more than three years in Augustas the Brexit crisis deepened, a survey showed.

* BREXIT: If Britain quits the European Union without a deal next month,some checks may need to take place near Ireland's border with British-runNorthern Ireland, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Thursday.

* GOLD: Gold prices remained under pressure on Friday, following a 2% dropin the previous session, as robust U.S. data encouraged a return to riskierassets and hit demand for safe-haven bullion.

* OIL: Oil prices edged higher, with crude benchmarks poised for multi-weekgains amid a sharp drawdown in U.S. crude inventories, while trade tensionseased after Washington and Beijing agreed to hold high-level talks next month.

* London's FTSE 100 slipped 0.6% on Thursday as a surge in sterling pushedexporter stocks lower, missing out on a global rally led by growing hopes of aresolution to the U.S.-China trade dispute.

