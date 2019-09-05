UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 5

Shutterstock photo





Sept 5 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 26points higher at 7,337 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.

* BREXIT: The British parliament voted on Wednesday to prevent PrimeMinister Boris Johnson taking Britain out of the European Union without a dealon Oct. 31, but rejected his first bid to call a snap election two weeks beforethe scheduled exit. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25V2FD

* RYANAIR: RyanairRYA.I members of the British Airline Pilots Association(BALPA) announced a further seven days of strikes on Wednesday as their latestwalkout comes to an end, having caused little disruption for the low-costairline. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25V5LF

* M&S, DIRECT LINE: Marks & SpencerMKS.L , Direct Line DLGD.L and MicroFocus MCRO.L will be relegated from London's FTSE 100 index from Sept. 23following the latest quarterly review and precious metals mining firm Polymetal POLYP.L , generic drugmaker Hikma HIK.L and aerospace and defence groupMeggitt MGGT.L will replace them, the index operator FTSE Russell said onWednesday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25V5PM

* CYBG: CYBGCYBGC.L said it expected to increase its provisions forlegacy costs to settle a final compensation bill for mis-selling paymentprotection insurance after a last-minute surge in customer claims by between 300million pounds and 450 million pounds. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25V0YV

* SHELL: A U.S. judge on Wednesday rejected Exxon Mobil Corp'sXOM.N andRoyal Dutch Shell Plc'sRDSa.L effort to revive a $1.8 billion arbitrationaward against Nigeria's state-run oil company, which stemmed from a dispute overa 1993 contract to extract oil near the African country's coastline. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25V1T0

* UK MANUFACTURING: British manufacturing is locked in a nosedive as ordersand investment dry up due to the global slowdown and the Brexit crisis, a surveyfrom trade body Make UK showed on Thursday, adding to signs of a worseningeconomic outlook. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25V3JN

* BoE: A worst-case no-deal Brexit would inflict less severe damage onBritain's economy than previously thought because of preparations undertakensince the end of last year, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said onWednesday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25V4OG

* UK SPEND: British finance minister Sajid Javid said he was "turning thepage on austerity" as he promised the biggest spending increases in 15 years, amove widely seen as part of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's push for an electionto break the Brexit impasse. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25V2Y9

* COPPER: Shanghai copper jumped to a more than one-month high, while Londoncopper hit its highest in over two weeks on Thursday after China and the UnitedStates agreed to hold trade talks. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25W0Y9

* GOLD: Gold prices dropped on Thursday as risk-on sentiment got a boostafter China and the United States agreed to hold talks to end their protractedtrade dispute. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25W0XK

* OIL: Oil prices rose on Thursday, rebounding from earlier losses, afterthe U.S. confirmed that talks with China to reach a trade agreement would beheld in the coming weeks, giving hope that a dispute that has roiled globaleconomies will be resolved. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25W0IL

* EX-DIVS: Admiral GroupADML.L , Antofagasta PlcANTO.L , BHP GroupBHPB.L , CRH PlcCRH.I , Flutter EntertainmentFLTRE.I , Glencore PlcGLEN.L , Land SecuritiesLAND.L , Micro FocusMCRO.L and RSA Insurance GroupRSA.L will trade without entitlement to its latest dividend pay-out onThursday, trimming 11.6 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuterscalculations. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25T2J0

* Domestically focussed British stocks advanced on Wednesday afterparliament succeeded in taking steps toward averting a no-deal Brexit, whileAsia-facing banks gained on hopes that protests in Hong Kong would end, leadingthe FTSE 100 higher. The UK blue chip index closed 0.6% higher at 7,311.3. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25V1W1

* UK CORPORATE DIARY: McBride PlcMCB.L Full-year results Redrow PlcRDW.L Full-year results Go-Ahead Group PlcGOG.L Full-year results Genus PlcGNS.L Full-year results Gem Diamonds LtdGEMD.L Half-year results Melrose Industries PlcMRON.L Half-year results Curtis Bank Group PlcCBP.L Half-year results Dixons Carphone PlcDC.L First-quarter results Enquest PlcENQ.L Half-year results

