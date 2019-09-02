Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 2



(Adds futures, news items)

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 6 pointshigher at 7,213 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 up 0.3% ahead of the cash market open.

* DE LA RUE: Banknote and passport printer De La RueDLAR.L named softwarefirm Micro Focus'MCRO.LKevin Loosemore as chairman designate and said hewill replace Philip Rogerson, who will retire after more than seven years in therole on Oct. 1. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25T1JG

* RIO: Rio Tinto PlcRIO.L has triggered an arbitration process withbillionaire industrialist Sanjeev Gupta'sGFG Alliance because the company didnot make final payments for its purchase of the Dunkerque aluminium smelter inFrance, Rio said. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25T0Z9

* BREXIT: British lawmakers opposed to a no-deal Brexit will attempt to passa law this week to stop Prime Minister Boris Johnson from letting Britain crashout of the European Union on Oct. 31, the opposition Labour Party's Brexitspokesman said. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25S08T

* BREXIT: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson sounds like a leader ready tocall an election and it is not impossible that one could be called within days,the BBC's political editor said. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25T0CT

* GOLD: Gold prices rose, as safe-haven demand surged after the UnitedStates and China launched fresh tit-for-tat tariffs on each others goods,escalating a prolonged trade war and adding to fears of a global economicslowdown. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25T0Q3

* OIL: Oil prices were lower after new tariffs imposed by the United Statesand China came into force, raising concerns about a further hit to global growthand demand for crude. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25T0J3

* Gains in mining companies after nickel prices hit an all-time high andsigns of a resumption of U.S.-China trade talks lifted London's FTSE 100 onFriday, as the index snapped a four-week losing streak. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25Q2DN

