UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 2

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 6 pointshigher at 7,213 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.

* RIO: Rio Tinto PlcRIO.L has triggered an arbitration process withbillionaire industrialist Sanjeev Gupta'sGFG Alliance because the company didnot make final payments for its purchase of the Dunkerque aluminium smelter inFrance, Rio said. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25T0Z9

* GOLD: Gold prices rose, as safe-haven demand surged after the UnitedStates and China launched fresh tit-for-tat tariffs on each others goods,escalating a prolonged trade war and adding to fears of a global economicslowdown. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25T0Q3

* OIL: Oil prices were lower after new tariffs imposed by the United Statesand China came into force, raising concerns about a further hit to global growthand demand for crude. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25T0J3

* Gains in mining companies after nickel prices hit an all-time high andsigns of a resumption of U.S.-China trade talks lifted London's FTSE 100 onFriday, as the index snapped a four-week losing streak. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25Q2DN

Dechra Pharmaceuticals DPH.L Full Year Results

